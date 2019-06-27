Farmers markets bring community together

Farmers market schedules

A half-dozen farmers markets sell to customers in the Magic Valley. Here are the schedules:

Twin Falls Farmers Market

611 North College Road, Twin Falls

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 26

Facebook: www.facebook.com/groups/133843219310

Phone: 208-487-3688

Aug. 10 — National Farmers Market Week

Downtown Twin Falls Farmers Market

Main Avenue

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 5

Website: www.tfdfarmersmarket.org

Facebook: www.facebook.com/tfdfarmersmarket

July 13: Humans of the Magic Valley (in conjunction with Twin Falls Public Library)

July 20: Downtown Chili Cookoff

July 27: Beer n Bikes Scavenger Hunt

Aug. 3: Magic Valley Beer Festival

Aug. 10: Health & Wellness Day

Aug. 17: Children's Museum of the Magic Valley

Aug. 24: Rudy's Paella Day

Aug. 31: People for Pets Micro-chip Clinic

Sept. 28: Harvest Dayz: A Welcome to Autumn

Jerome Farmers Market

Mountain View Barn

392 E. 300 S., Jerome

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 12

Website: jeromefarmersmarket.com

Phone: 208-731-8394

Aug. 3: Sunflower Run

Oct. 12: Harvest Festival

Wood River Farmers Market Association

Website: wrfarmersmarket.org

Phone: 208-721-1562

Ketchum Farmers Market

Base of Bald Mountain in the parking lot of the River Run Ski Lodge

2 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 8

Hailey Farmers Market

Grassy lot north of Sturtevants on Main Street

2 to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 26

Gooding Farmers Market

Across from LDS Church on the Idaho School for the Deaf and the Blind campus

3 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays until the end of October

Facebook: www.facebook.com/GoodingFarmersMarket

Phone: 208-536-0754

July 23 - Christmas in July