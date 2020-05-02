Farmers markets adjust to new reality

That Goldilocks tomato might not be within your grasp this summer.

As local farmers markets gear up for the 2020 season, they, like most other retailers, are having to make certain adjustments in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

That means market patrons may not be able to pick through the stalls as they once did, looking for the perfect fruit and vegetables: not too ripe, not too green, but just right.

That, at least, is the latest guidance from the Washington State Department of Health. Although there’s no evidence of COVID-19 being spread through contact with fruits and vegetables (or cash, or newspapers), the department recommends that farmers markets “minimize or eliminate shoppers’ ability to touch produce they aren’t buying.”

That’s one of many potential changes patrons could see in the coming weeks, as farmers markets in Clarkston, Pullman and Moscow begin operations.

Other changes include limitations on the number of people allowed within the market area at any one time, an absence of musicians and other entertainment and greater spacing between vendors. At least initially, there will likely be fewer vendors and less variety in vendors.