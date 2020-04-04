Farm Bureau employees donate $52,000 to Idaho coronavirus relief

POCATELLO — Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company of Idaho and its statewide workforce raised nearly $52,000 in one week to help businesses and individuals struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Todd Argall, executive vice president and CEO of the insurance company, challenged his workers in an email sent on March 24 to donate to help their communities or have funds withheld from their paychecks.

He pledged the company would evenly match their contributions of up to $5,000 for each team. The teams include the Pocatello main office, Eastern Idaho, Magic Valley, Treasure Valley and Northern Idaho.

The fundraiser had reached about $52,000 by the following Tuesday. LeAnn Nelson, assistant to Argall, said the insurance company also matched contributions from some Idaho Farm Bureau Federation employees, and the federation’s Idaho Young Farmers and Ranchers Association made a generous contribution.

Nelson said the insurance company’s agents and their staffs also participated.

Nelson said members of each team are voting on which causes they’ll support with their contributions, and some teams may opt to support more than one cause.