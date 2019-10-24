Famous graves in the Magic Valley and beyond

Ketchum Cemetery: Ernest Hemingway and his granddaughter Margaux Hemingway — 1961 and 1996
KETCHUM — Renowned American writer Ernest Hemingway is buried in the Ketchum Cemetery, east of Idaho Highway 75. The literary giant took his own life with a shotgun blast to the head at his home in Ketchum just before his 62nd birthday.
Hemingway’s gravestone — a simple granite slab carved with his name, birthdate and date of his death — is a mecca for writers, his fans and the curious. The gravestone is typically adorned with coins and trinkets left by visitors.
Hemingway won a Pulitzer Prize in 1953 for “The Old Man and the Sea” and the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1954. In addition, he wrote multiple bestsellers: “For Whom the Bell Tolls,” “A Farewell to Arms” and “The Sun Also Rises.”
The celebrated author died July 2, 1961, leaving behind his widow, Mary, and other celebrity family members. Mary — his fourth wife — and his granddaughter Margaux are buried nearby. Mary died in 1986. Margaux — an actress and supermodel in the 1970s — took her own life at 42 in a 1996 phenobarbital overdose.
The cemetery is at 1026 N. Main St. in Ketchum on the east side of the road, just north of Knob Hill Inn.
Elmwood Cemetery: Idaho Gov. Frank R. Gooding — 1928
GOODING — Many residents say Frank Gooding could have become the president of the United States, if only he had been born here. But his “alien” status didn’t stop him from becoming Idaho’s seventh governor.
Gooding was born in England in 1859 and settled in the Magic Valley in 1888. He was elected to the Idaho Legislature 10 years later and was named governor of Idaho in 1904, all before becoming a U.S. citizen.
The state built the Idaho Capitol in Boise during his two terms as governor.
Gooding, a Republican, was known for his abrasive personality, which often clashed with other members of his party.
In 1920, he became Idaho’s U.S. senator. At that time, most of the state — including the Magic Valley — was in the Pacific Time Zone. Gooding sponsored a bill in the Senate to place all of Idaho south of the Salmon River in the Mountain Time Zone.
He died in office in 1928 and is buried in Elmwood Cemetery.
The cemetery is at the south end of Elmwood Road in Gooding — the town that was named for him.
Sunset Memorial Park: Lyda Southard — 1958
TWIN FALLS — Idaho’s serial killer Anna Elizabeth Trueblood Dooley McHaffie Lewis Meyer Southard Whitlock Shaw is commonly known as “Lady Bluebird.”
Born in 1892, “Lyda” moved to the Twin Falls area with her family shortly after the South Side Irrigation Tract opened. Arguably the most infamous woman in Idaho history, she is said to have poisoned her daughter, four husbands and a brother-in-law — all by the time she was 27.
Suspected of boiling the arsenic out of flypaper before tainting her victims’ food, the black widow was convicted of murder and sentenced to the Idaho State Penitentiary. Midway through her sentence, Lyda seduced a prison trustee into assisting her escape. She spent several years on the lam in Colorado before she was caught and returned to Idaho’s correction facility.
Lyda married twice after her conviction, bringing her total number of marriages to seven.
She was eventually released and spent the rest of her life as a seamstress in Salt Lake City, where she died in 1958.
Lyda proclaimed innocence until her death. Her hairless body, however, betrayed her. Hair loss is a side effect of prolonged exposure to arsenic.
She is buried under the name Anna E. Shaw in Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls. The cemetery is at Kimberly Road and Eastland Avenue.
Twin Falls Cemetery: Loraine Dooley, William McHaffie, Edward F. Meyer and Virgil Ormsby — 1915, 1918, 1920 and 1929
TWIN FALLS — Three of Lyda Southard’s six known victims were buried in the Trueblood family plot before Southard was suspected in any of their deaths. Her parents, Laura and William Trueblood, were also buried with their daughter’s victims, under a row of evergreens in the Twin Falls Cemetery. The grave of Virgil Ormsby — the Twin Falls Sheriff’s deputy who solved the mysterious murders — lies several feet north of the Trueblood plot.
Ed Dooley — Lyda’s first husband’s brother — died in 1915 of typhoid fever, doctors assumed. Robert Dooley died in a similar fashion shortly after he and Lyda received Ed Dooley’s life insurance payment. Suspecting foul play, the Dooley boy’s father shipped his sons’ bodies home from Twin Falls to Missouri for burial.
Loraine Dooley, the 2-year-old daughter of Lyda and Robert Dooley, died mysteriously several months later.
After removing her daughter from the picture, Lyda courted William McHaffie. The two married and moved away in 1917. McHaffie died the following year of “influenza and diptheria” in Hardin, Montana, after taking out a life insurance policy.
Lyda wasted no time in finding her next husband, Harlan Lewis. Lewis died in Billings of “gastroenteritis” two months later, after taking out a life insurance policy. His wife packed her things while Lewis writhed in pain.
Lyda returned to Twin Falls in 1918, where she met and married Edward Meyer, a foreman on Twin Falls founder I.B. Perrine’s Blue Lakes Ranch. Meyer, a strapping 35-year-old man, soon fell ill and died.
Lyda had quickly left town after her fourth husband’s burial; her trail of death was cut short by the persistence of Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Deputy Virgil Ormsby.
Heeding his suspicions, Ormsby began to investigate Lyda as the common denominator in the deaths of the Dooleys and Meyer. He followed Lyda’s trail to Montana, where, in the basement of the former McHaffie home, he discovered the pot Lyda had used to boil the arsenic out of flypaper.
Ormsby unraveled the mystery and chased Lyda across the county and into Mexico, eventually catching up to her in Hawaii, where she had married her fifth husband, Paul Vincent Southard, a petty officer in the Navy.
Lyda’s 1921 murder trial, which ran on the front page of the New York Times, stunned the nation. After a lengthy trial, Lyda was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Meyer. Evidence in the other deaths was ruled circumstantial.
Loraine Dooley, McHaffie, Meyer and Ormsby are buried within several feet of each other on the west side of the Twin Falls Cemetery, across Kimberly Road from where Lyda lies.
Blue Lakes Cemetery: I.B. Perrine — 1943
BLUE LAKES — A young I.B. Perrine followed relatives from Iowa to the Wood River Valley mining district in the early 1880s. Being of small stature, Perrine didn’t make a good miner, so he traded his mining claims for milk cows and sold milk to other miners.
With the help of Charlie Walgamott, who operated a ferry and stagecoach at Shoshone Falls, Perrine found his place in history at Blue Lakes, deep in the Snake River Canyon. About 20 years later, Perrine created the largest and most successful privately funded irrigation system in the world right here in the Magic Valley.
He also created an electric railroad that ran from the city of Twin Falls to Shoshone Falls, and he built the first electric power plant at Shoshone Falls.
Perrine — considered the father of the Magic Valley — is buried in the Snake River Canyon on his beloved ranch.
Rock Creek Stage Stop Cemetery: William ‘Dowdle Bill’ Dowdle — 1897
ROCK CREEK — A collection of graves lies in a fenced cemetery west of the old Rock Creek Stage Stop south of Hansen.
The stage stop was at the junction of Ben Holladay’s stagecoach route, the Kelton Freight Road and the Oregon Trail, near where Rock Creek flows out of the South Hills. A trading post — the first store between Fort Hall and Fort Boise — was built in 1865 at the site.
A convicted horsethief nicknamed “Dowdle Bill” was shot and killed by a young Charlie Walgamott in 1877 when he tried to take revenge on the town that sent him to prison in 1875. Dowdle’s body was paraded around the stage stop as a large crowd celebrated.
Some 80 years later, Dowdle’s skeleton was exhumed. Much of his skeleton was eventually reinterred, but his skull is still missing.
The cemetery is located on a private farm west of the historic site, but it can be accessed by a walking path on the west end of the stage stop, off 3200 North.
Rock Creek Cemetery: Herman Stricker and Lucy Stricker — 1920 and 1949
ROCK CREEK — Charlie Walgamott’s sister Irene Trotter and her husband, Bill, ran the Rock Creek Stage Stop for “Stagecoach King” Ben Holladay. James Bascom built the 1865 trading post at the stage stop and operated it until he sold it to German immigrant Herman Stricker.
After serving in the Union Army during the Civil War, Stricker operated supply stores in several mining camps in the Snake River Canyon. Stricker purchased Bascom’s store at Rock Creek in 1976 and built a saloon on the north end of the building. Stricker sold liquor to cowboys and opium to Chinese miners, who smoked it at what was then called the “China House” at the stage stop.
Stricker eventually married Charlie Walgamott’s sister Lucy and the couple had several children. In 1900, 4-year-old Blythe Stricker accidentally set fire to their little cabin. Lucy dragged her bulky, wooden bedstand from the burning house and the bed still resides in the Stricker family “mansion” built after the fire.
Herman, who was much older than Lucy, died in 1920. Lucy passed on nearly 30 years later. They are buried side by side in the Rock Creek Cemetery about a half-mile east of the Stricker Historic Site, now owned by the Idaho State Historical Society.
Oakley Cemetery: Gobo Fango 1886, Daniel Cummins and John Wilson — 1896
OAKLEY — In the late 19th century, cattle wars and racial discrimination were prevalent in the Old West.
Gobo Fango, a 30-year-old black sheepherder from Africa, was gunned down by cattleman Frank Bedke in the Oakley Basin. Bedke, who claimed he shot Fango in self-defense, was not held accountable for Fango’s death.
Some say Fango was killed because he was a sheepman. Others say he was killed because he was a Mormon. Still, others say he was killed because he was a black man.
Ten years later, sheepmen Daniel Cummins and John Wilson were found dead at their sheep camp in the Shoshone Basin near Deep Creek west of Deadline Ridge in the South Hills. Hired gunman “Diamondfield Jack” Davis was convicted of one of the murders and sentenced to die.
Davis escaped the hangman’s noose several times over the next few years and was pardoned in 1902. Davis left Idaho for Nevada and died in 1949 after being hit by a taxi in Las Vegas.
Cummins, Wilson and Fango are buried south of town in the Oakley Cemetery.
—Mychel Matthews
