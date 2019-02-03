HEYBURN — Baskets full of fresh brownies and cookies coming out of Jil’s Flower Haus daily are delivered by one of the company’s four vans to doorsteps across Mini-Cassia.
The goodies, along with beautifully arranged silk and fresh flowers and other gifts, are sent by well-wishers for the recipient’s birthday, Valentine’s Day, Christmas or simply just because.
Denise Mallory, along with her husband, Scott, and her father, William Cooper, have owned the business for 40 years.
“We love it here,” Mallory said, who grew up across the street and around the corner from the shop and now lives in Declo.
When they first purchased the company it was a wholesale business and for the first years, they sold silk plants and flowers to furniture stores.
“We traveled across the U.S.,” Mallory said. “We did that for several years but it was expensive.”
After experiencing a bad traffic accident, the family decided to stay closer to home and grow the Heyburn retail shop.
“It is a really great company to work for,” Manager Vivian Harper said. “My boss is very receptive to employees taking time off from work and always tries to work with us.”
Besides, she said, “I get to work with flowers.”
The company has an in-house bakery and produces wedding cakes. They also sell many types of green plants and gifts, along with carpet and tile.
The diversification, Mallory said, comes from wanting to sell the items that her family wants to buy.
“Denise is an unnoticed gem in our community,” Heyburn Mayor Cleo Gallegos said.
Gallegos said Mallory does a lot of good in the community and often prefers to do it in a quiet way.
“Jil’s reflects the heart of Heyburn. They are not there for the notoriety. I’m just glad that she’s in our city,” Gallegos said.
The shop’s biggest customers are the families they serve with funeral flowers.
The introduction of the bakery came as a response to finding gifts for men who sometimes do not care to receive flowers, Mallory said.
Workers put together baskets and platters of cookies that are individually packaged and frozen to ensure freshness.
“It’s a great gift for men for their birthday or as a get-well gift. It seems to really work for them,” Mallory said.
The treats never stay in the freezer longer than a week and the process seems to make them even more delicious, she said.
“They actually seem to be better and moister after they are frozen,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.