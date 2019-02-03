TWIN FALLS — Jacob and Gina Caval brought their two children — plus a third on the way — to Twin Falls more than 30 years ago as refugees fleeing religious persecution in Romania.
Jacob started working shortly after the family was resettled through the College of Southern Idaho Refugee Center. He saved about $1,500 he thought he’d have to pay back to the U.S. government for the family’s airfare to come to the United States.
Jacob kept asking when he’d have to turn over the money. He was told he’d receive notification of when he’d need to make a payment.
That never happened.
“For that reason, I said ‘I needed to do something for my community,’” Jacob said.
He’s president of family-owned Cavalli Corp., which has been in the plaster business for more than 20 years. Its corporate office is on Third Avenue South in the Twin Falls Warehouse Historic District.
Cavalli Corp.’s service projects over the years have included providing plaster for free for the College of Southern Idaho’s Fine Arts Center, Operation Facelift and giving the city of Twin Falls 10 planter boxes for free — beyond the 10 the city paid for — for the downtown commons across from Twin Falls City Hall.
Jacob long ago repaid his $1,500 worth of plane tickets through community service, but he’s determined to keep giving back. He said it’s his way of showing his gratitude, and love of Twin Falls and the United States.
Twin Falls economic development director Nathan Murray met Jacob shortly after moving to town three-and-a-half years ago. Jacob reached out after hearing about the city’s Downtown Commons project and saw some potential weaknesses in the design.
“He approached us and said ‘hey, I’d like to contribute in some way,” Murray said.
Jacob presented some solutions that were viable, decorative and attractive, and helped the plaza be a little safer, Murray said. “I appreciate that he did that.”
Some people tend to think of stone and concrete as being “kind of cold and not attractive,” Murray said, but added Jacob has an eye for making things look good as an artist and he’s a quality builder.
At Cavalli Corp., Jacob is president and Gina is vice president. They have a crew of six to eight employees.
About 13 years ago, the Cavals began leasing their current office — an old Coca-Cola warehouse — from the Twin Falls Urban Renewal Agency.
“The city was ready to take it down,” Gina said, and she and Jacob didn’t like that idea.
After three years of leasing, they purchased the building, which now houses their plaster business and a law office. They’ve continued to make improvements to the historic brick building. Inside, it’s an ornate, European-style space with elaborate plasterwork and artwork hanging on the walls.
Although their office is based in Twin Falls, the bulk of the demand for their high-end plasterwork has been largely from outside the Magic Valley — generally, for private homes in Boise, Sun Valley and Jackson Hole, Wyo.
“The reason is because it’s not a cheap product,” Gina said, adding there’s a demand among clientele for a high-end product. “We like that challenge.”
One product is ArmourStone. Jacob is an artist and innovator with his work, and has three patents.
After spending years on private sector work, Jacob wants to move toward projects for government agencies. “We like to quit working with the private to do business with the government,” he said.
But one thing won’t change: The Cavals plan to spend the rest of their lives in Twin Falls. Jacob said he intends to be buried in Twin Falls.
“We never moved from here,” Gina said. “We love this place.”
