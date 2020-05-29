Fake pandemic? These Magic Valley residents say COVID-19 is real

Confused about the COVID-19 pandemic? You're not alone.

Globally, the new coronavirus has sickened nearly 6 million people and killed more than 355,000. The death toll related to the spread of the virus in the U.S. last week surpassed 100,000.

In addition, the Magic Valley leads the state in new COVID-19 cases, and Twin Falls County has surpassed Ada County in the number of deaths related to the virus.

Yet most folks can say they don't know anyone who has caught the virus and even fewer can say they know someone who died from the disease.

Times-News reporters reached out to a few survivors of COVID-19 and family members of some who died. Some declined to be interviewed because of the social stigma attached to the politically charged subject.

But others were happy to tell their story.

See The Big Story, Page E1

