Faith leaders push businesses on voting laws

Southern Company, the parent of Georgia Power, as well as Aflac and Cox Enterprises, the parent of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, did not provide comment on the meeting by deadline.

Retired UPS executive Teri Plummer McClure, said companies could have done more to fight the voting law changes.

McClure, who was the Georgia-based delivery giant’s chief human resources officer and general counsel, said big business seemed “more concerned about being criticized by the Republican Party than just speaking up for what should be a fundamental principle around democracy and fairness in voting.”

She was on a different call this past weekend among national business leaders discussing what to do in the wake of voting law changes being contemplated around the country.

Companies “need to be much more aggressive in speaking up” as the issue comes up in other states, she said. “Every company is going to have to make the decision on their own about sticking their neck out on this issue.”

Among those on Tuesday’s call was the Rev. Lee May, pastor of Transforming Faith Church in Decatur and former CEO of DeKalb County.