Fair board seeks Grandma Queen nominees

The Minidoka County Fair Board is looking for nominations for Grandma Queen.
Nominees must be 50+ years old and a grandmother. The fair board is looking for someone who has been influential in working with the youth or other groups to strengthen the community's roots. To nominate someone, write a letter telling of her accomplishments and why she should be chosen as the new Grandma Queen.
The letter should be sent to the Minidoka County Fairboard, PO Box 151 Rupert, Idaho 83350 or email minfairboard@pmt.org by July 27th.
