Fabri-Kal announced plans to nearly double its Burley plant with a 75,000 square-foot addition. The expansion will increase the company’s manufacturing of earth-friendly containers. Fabri-Kal has been making compostable yogurt and food service containers out of wheat straw.
A building permit issued in April valued the construction at $4.2 million, and work was expected to be completed by spring 2019. The company planned to add 30 to 50 jobs over the next two years.
A Fabri-Kal spokeswoman did not return calls for updated information.
