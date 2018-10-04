Fabri-Kal
Pulp Forming Work Group Leader Corey Tipton swaps out the molds before starting line four Jan. 26, 2017, at Fabri-Kal in Burley.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS FILE

Fabri-Kal announced plans to nearly double  its Burley plant with a 75,000 square-foot addition. The expansion will increase the company’s manufacturing of earth-friendly containers. Fabri-Kal has been making compostable yogurt and food service containers out of wheat straw.

A building permit issued in April valued the construction at $4.2 million, and work was expected to be completed by spring 2019. The company planned to add 30 to 50 jobs over the next two years.

A Fabri-Kal spokeswoman did not return calls for updated information.

