Shakirra Correa - Magic Valley High School

Shakirra Correa

Nominated By Counselor Annie Peterson

Shakirra is actively involved in the Student Ambassadors leadership club here at MVHS. She helps the teachers with various art projects. She helped start the school wide business.

She is currently employed at Domino's and is a very hard worker not only at her job but in school. Shakirra has a positive attitude and always willing to help not only her peers but her teachers.

Her future career path is to go into business management. She will be graduating high school early and will go to CSI next fall. Shakirra is a truly wonderful person.

