Serena Kent - Richfield High School

Nominated By Counselor Katrina McHan

It is my honor to nominate Serena Kent for the CAPED Credit Union Scholar of the Week. Serena is a hardworking and respectful student. As such, Serena has taken courses qualifying her for the Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Diploma. She chose her coursework to assist her to become a Dental Hygienist.

Serena has learned the life-skill of balancing academic achievement along with sports and school-related activities while maintaining a 3.8 GPA. Serena has participated in 4 years of high school Basketball. This year she was the Richfield Girls Basketball Team Captain, in which she and her teammates competed at the IA Division 2 Girls Basketball Championships. Furthermore, Serena was selected for Girl's All-Star Basketball team, which she was ranked as First Team All-Conference. Along with Basketball, Serena has participated in 3 years of Track, Volleyball, and 2 years of Cheerleading.