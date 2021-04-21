Serena Kent - Richfield High School

Nominated By Counselor Katrina McHan
It is my honor to nominate Serena Kent for the CAPED Credit Union Scholar of the Week. Serena is a hardworking and respectful student. As such, Serena has taken courses qualifying her for the Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Diploma. She chose her coursework to assist her to become a Dental Hygienist.
Serena has learned the life-skill of balancing academic achievement along with sports and school-related activities while maintaining a 3.8 GPA. Serena has participated in 4 years of high school Basketball. This year she was the Richfield Girls Basketball Team Captain, in which she and her teammates competed at the IA Division 2 Girls Basketball Championships. Furthermore, Serena was selected for Girl's All-Star Basketball team, which she was ranked as First Team All-Conference. Along with Basketball, Serena has participated in 3 years of Track, Volleyball, and 2 years of Cheerleading.
Serena is an active member of the Richfield High School Future Farmers of America (FFA) and has participated all 4 years of high school. Serena has held leadership positions throughout her high school career. As a Freshman, she held the position of class president, and then during her Sophomore year, she was the class Vice President. During her Junior year, she was the Cheer Captain. Currently, she is the Student Body Vice President and the Richfield FFA Chapter Secretary. Not only is Serena involved in school-related activities, but also community service projects through the school and her church youth group. Serena also works part-time at the Little Wood Vision Clinic. In this position, she works directly with patients by conducting pretests and screening as part of the annual eye exam.