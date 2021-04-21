Senait Ricks - Oakley High School

Nominated By Counselor Kristen Nelson

Senait Ricks is a senior who came to Oakley High School her sophomore year. She is a bright student and loved by everyone here. Senait is fully deaf, and before she came to our school she had attended mostly schools for the deaf and hard of hearing out-of-state. Senait can read lips and has an interpreter at school, and she is fully integrated into our classrooms and student body.

Senait is on drill team, is our student body secretary, and was even in our homecoming royalty. Senait was one of our Renaissance Student of the Year recipients last year. She is dynamic and has a bright future. Senait is taking dual credit and honors courses as a senior, and she has a 3.92 GPA. I hope that if she is chosen, that you will take the opportunity to meet Senait and interview her before highlighting her. She is truly a joy to be around. She clearly doesn't let her disability stop her from doing what she loves. Can you imagine the extra challenge she has learning drill team routines when she can't hear the music with her ears? She doesn't just participate either - she is fantastic at it.

It is a joy to see other students in our school learning sign language from her so they can communicate more openly. Senait is a minority here at our school, as a Black/African American student, and also as a student with a disability, but she is truly a leader and I will miss her when she has graduates. She plans to attend college at BYU or BYU-Idaho next fall.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0