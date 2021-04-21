Sariah Standlee - Canyon Ridge High School

Sariah excels academically. She is a member of the National Honors Society and has a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 4.0. She has maintained this perfect GPA in high school while taking the most challenging coursework the school offers. This includes completing eight dual college credits and AP courses. She is currently taking three college courses and will have completed approximately three semesters of college by the time she graduates from CRHS in May of 2021. Her favorite subject is science which, fits well within her plan to study Marine Biology at Oregon State University next fall. Sariah is active in the community, where she has volunteered at the Soup Kitchen and works at the Boys and Girls Club of the Magic Valley. She is also a member of the very talented “Synergy” music and dance group, which performs several events throughout the year. She was on the soccer team for two years, was on the CRHS Dance Team for one year, a member of our Parent, Teacher, and Student Association (PTSA), and served as president of the Keystone Club. In 2020, Sariah was awarded the Boys & Girls Club of Magic Valley “Youth of the Year.” She then went on to earn the “Youth of the Year” award for the State of Idaho. Sariah has been on the honor roll at CRHS every semester and recently earned the prestigious HAWK award for Knowledge.