Rim Tekle - Canyon Ridge High School

It is a pleasure to nominate Rim Tekle for the Scholar of the Week award. Rim is a truly remarkable individual with several accomplishments. Rim and her family emigrated from Africa when she was 12 years old. Shortly after arriving in the United States, she enrolled in the TFSD New Comer Center. Having been at the top of her class in Africa, she was determined to excel academically in her new school. She worked hard to learn English and became fluent within five months. Once she transitioned into mainstream classes, she quickly made the honor roll at Robert Stuart Middle School.

Rim is currently a senior at Canyon Ridge High School, where she has a cumulative grade point average (G.P.A.) of 4.0. She has taken a rigorous course load that includes Advanced Placement (A.P.) classes and Dual high school/college credits. Rim began working towards an associate’s degree in her sophomore year of high. This has required her to take overload classes each semester. Rim is on track to graduate with her associate degree and high school diploma in May with a perfect 4.0 GPA. Beyond her stellar academic abilities, Rim is very active in extra-curricular activities. As a member of the National Honor Society, participates in community service activities such as the soup kitchen and volunteering with STEAM. She is a member of the CRHS student council and helps with the Pennies for Possibilities, a fundraiser that provides Christmas for 10 to 20 families in our community. She played soccer for three years and served as the team captain. This spring will be her fourth season on the CRHS track team.