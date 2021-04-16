Nicholas Swensen - Twin Falls High School

Nic is such an all star academically, athletically and character. Nic is a sweet and intelligent quiet leader. Students and players seek him out due to his hard work ethic in school, sports and community. Nic is also actively involved with orchestra, 4-H, and in his church, as well as volunteering for those in need.

I have know Nic since he was in kindergarten because been my son's classmate and they have played sports all the way back to recreation kg leagues. Nic has always been quiet and hard worker and super sweet to his peers and coaches. See the attached document for all his outstanding academic, athletic and community achievements.