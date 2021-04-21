Mattaya Searle - Oakley High School

Mattaya Searle is a senior at Oakley High School and an active member of OHS Yearbook. Mattaya stands out as a student who has overcome adversity to succeed. When Mattaya was five years old, she was in an accident that gave her extra physical challenges throughout her school years. In high school, Mattaya required surgeries related to her accident, which made it difficult to get around the school building. For a period of time Mattaya even received in-home learning from the school. Through all of this, Mattaya has given her full effort to learn and succeed, never making excuses.

Mattaya is now one of the top students at Oakley High School, taking honors and dual credit classes whenever possible. She will graduate with over twenty dual college credits, including Calculus, English 102, and Anthropology. Most notable to other students at the school is Mattaya’s friendly nature and willingness to help. She is an active helper with school service projects and can always be seen with a smile on her face. Mattaya has been in the publishing class and yearbook club for all four years and has served in yearbook leadership throughout that time. She is now the Yearbook Business Manager and Editor-In-Chief’s Mentor. She has an excellent working knowledge of computer and business technology and her enthusiasm is contagious to other members of her team.