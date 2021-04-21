Maria Guadalupe Jimenez - Wendell High School

Maria is one of those students who shines brightly in all she does but does so in a calm, unassuming manner. Academically, she's one of our star students. Currently, not only is she working towards high school graduation next year but will also complete her associate's degree through CSI. Athletically, she has lettered every year in soccer. She is a valuable player on the team for her skill set, her dedication to the team, and her positive support of her teammates.

Words from her soccer coach: She is kind, considerate and willing to listen to her fellow teammates. Dedicated to practice and the team. When a player is down she is there to pick them up. She is a hard work at practice and also during the games. She has received a letter in soccer every year she has played. She sets goals and works hard at accomplishing them. I am proud to have her on our team. Words from her mom: This is hard because I'm her mom and I'm so proud of everything she does. Maria always amazes me she is such a hard worker. I could never do many of the things she puts on her plate. When schools closed last Spring because of COVID she went to stay with her grandparents to work cleaning onions in the fields. Not because she needed to but because she wanted to be there for her grandpa who at 80 years old is still working in the fields. In July when they finished that field work she started working at the Dairy with her dad. Since then she has learned to drive tractor, give medication to cows (given by shots or pills), works with the dairy veterinary (at two different dairies), keeps track of the dairy medications and manages the computer program that keeps the cows records.