Laurie Rush - Hansen High School

She has many academic accomplishments to be proud of; she has maintained a 4.0 GPA throughout high school while taking an array of challenging classes. While a student at Canyon Ridge, Laurie obtained a Will-Power Achievement Award for her academic excellence in the 2017-2018 school year. Laurie was in the honors choir program Dolce Serenada, which won the State Competition that same year. At Hansen, Laurie has earned her Academic Letter and three bars. Laurie has a very creative nature. She enjoys music, whether it’s teaching herself to play guitar or singing. We especially like hearing her ukelele in the hallway at lunch! Art is another outlet she pursues, currently she is working on a jewelry piece. Fictional, adventure writing gives her an outlet to demonstrate her extroverted personality. Outside of school, Laurie enjoys working for her grandparents around their house to help with projects and chores. For her senior project, Laurie Laurie has worked with the Twin Falls Parks & Recreation department, EHM Engineering Inc, and the Engineering Department of the Twin Falls City to digitize and create a blueprint for an outdoor fence that the city can use throughout the district.