Lacey Herzog - Twin Falls High School
Lacey Herzog - Twin Falls High School

Lacey Herzog

Nominated By Counselor Christi Benson

I helped create a women’s lacrosse team in the magic valley and have participated in the sport for three years now. Along with lacrosse, I have worked at the local movie theater for over a year to save up for college applications and tuition.

I actively participate in local politics and actively follow the news. My goal is to go to the University of Hawaii and major in East Asian studies or international relations. I hope to work towards a career in an embassy in a foreign country helping U.S. citizens.

