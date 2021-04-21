Lacey Herzog - Twin Falls High School

Nominated By Counselor Christi Benson
I helped create a women’s lacrosse team in the magic valley and have participated in the sport for three years now. Along with lacrosse, I have worked at the local movie theater for over a year to save up for college applications and tuition.
I actively participate in local politics and actively follow the news. My goal is to go to the University of Hawaii and major in East Asian studies or international relations. I hope to work towards a career in an embassy in a foreign country helping U.S. citizens.