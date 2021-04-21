Kent Merrill - Minico High School

Nominated By Counselor John Kontos

Kent has been extremely active while attending Minico. While taking numerous Honors and dual credit classes he is one of five students in the senior class that has maintained a 4.0 gpa. He has played football and basketball for four years. He was named to the All Conference Football 1st Team Linebacker and was the Varsity Basketball Team Captain this year.

He's been a Key Club member for four years along with being the President last year and this year. He is also a co-President of the National Honor Society. He's been involved with the student government for four years including being Class President his Freshman and Sophomore years, Student Body Vice President his Junior year and Student Body Secretary this year.

He has assisted in the organization of Minico's Annual Souper Bowl drive along with collecting food and toys for the Mini-Cassia Christmas Council and Minico's Gift of Green. He has been involved in an innumerable amount of other volunteer activities for the community and school.

His future plans are to attend Idaho State University to study both Math and Science. He plans to be a Math teacher during the school year and a Wildlife Biologist during the summer.

