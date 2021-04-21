Isabel Jacobs - Twin Falls High School

Nominated By Counselor Christi Benson

Hi, I’m Isabel Jacobs, a senior at Twin Falls High School! I am expected to graduate in May of 2021 with a GPA of 3.94. Along with my education, I’m involved in extracurriculars which help promote a healthy environments in my school and community, such as, Key Club, City Youth Council, Varsity Tennis, National Society of High School Scholars, Academy of Finance, Environment Club, Business Professionals of America (BPA), National Honors Society, Ping Pong Club, Make A Wish, and Leadership Chamber of Commerce.

One of the clubs that has one of the largest effects on me is Key Club, a service organization for high school students. I joined Key Club, because ever since I was young, I enjoyed helping others and because of the club's purpose I found myself drawn towards it, which today led me to become president of the club. Key Club has had a large impact on me and helped me realize that when years are rough (like 2020), everyone needs to be uplifting and helping others, in order to make the world a little bit better. Overall Key Club and all the activities I’ve been involved in have so much meaning to me, and have left their lasting effects of teaching me leadership, independence, team work, hard work, and perseverance. I am very proud of my accomplishments and I believe they make me who I am today, and I am extremely grateful for that.