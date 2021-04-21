Huriel Mireles - Shoshone High School

Huriel Mireles is an outstanding young man who works to support his family, participates in extra-curricular activities at the school, and always chooses to be involved in school activities to make our school welcoming and fun. Huriel is kind, hard working, and always considerate to others.

Academically, Huriel has always maintained solid grades, and this year chose to take dual credit classes to be better prepared to start college in the fall. I am nominating Huriel for the Biggest Obstacle Scholarship, as two years age he and his family lost everything in a house fire. Huriel is the oldest sibling who was living in the home at the time, and he readily took on the responsibility of caring for his younger siblings and helping his mom and step-father as they worked through that difficult situation.