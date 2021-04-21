 Skip to main content
Evan Hymas - Twin Falls High School
Evan Hymas - Twin Falls High School

Evan Hymas

Nominated By Counselor Christi Benson 

My goal right now is to go to college for biomedical engineering. My top choice for college is the University of Utah. I plan to apply to several other schools as well that have good biomedical engineering programs. I plan to pursue a Master's Degree in the future after undergraduate.

School - Student Body Secretary 12th,Tennis Team 9-12th,Basketball 9-10th,BPA 11th,President's List at CSI Spring 2020 Semester. Extracurricular - Eagle Scout Award, Church Seminary program graduate (anticipated).

Employment - Schroeder's Motors, Anytime Fitness, Math Tutoring.

