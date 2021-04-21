Emma Kober - Twin Falls High School

Nominated By Counselor Christi Benson

School activities: I participated in the debate team freshman through junior year and have participated in the TFHS mountain bike team. I also participated in Cross Country sophomore year.

Awards: I am currently part of the National Honors Society. I also have maintained honor roll throughout my educational career. I also was on the Dean's list for spring 2020.

Employment: I worked for Immanuel Lutheran Daycare for about a year and a half. I am currently working for TREK.

Education: I have fulfilled most of my credit requirements for high school, so this year I decided to go to CSI for most of my school day. I plan on graduating from high school with only about a semester left for my associate's degree. I currently have a 3.94 GPA.

College Goals: I am planning on finishing my associate's degree at CSI. I am majoring in education with an emphasis on History. After obtaining my associate's degree I want to earn a bachelor's and a master's degree. I am currently researching programs that allow me to accomplish my master's in 3 years rather than 4.

Career Goal: My goal is to finish my schooling and become a secondary history teacher. Eventually, I want to continue my degree and obtain a doctorate. After advancing my degree I want to become a professor at a college.

