 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Danielle Leal - Jerome High School
0 comments

Danielle Leal - Jerome High School

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Danielle Leal

Nominated By Counselor Christi Gilmore

Dani has kind of flown under the radar. Eligible to be one of our Valedictorians, she has worked hard to accomplish her goals. Dani has amassed over forty-five college credits while being the captain of the softball team, member of the honor society, and tutor for fellow students.

Dani is working hard to give back. She wants to work towards her master's in social work plus start a nonprofit for young people. She is always positive and helpful. Danielle is one of our top students at JHS.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News