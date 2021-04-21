Danielle Leal - Jerome High School

Nominated By Counselor Christi Gilmore
Dani has kind of flown under the radar. Eligible to be one of our Valedictorians, she has worked hard to accomplish her goals. Dani has amassed over forty-five college credits while being the captain of the softball team, member of the honor society, and tutor for fellow students.
Dani is working hard to give back. She wants to work towards her master's in social work plus start a nonprofit for young people. She is always positive and helpful. Danielle is one of our top students at JHS.