Daniel Boggess - Canyon Ridge High School

Nominated By Counselor Charlene Nelson

Daniel Boggess is a remarkably accomplished individual that, I have had the pleasure of knowing for the last four years. Daniel excels as a student, athlete, and member of our community. Academically Daniel has been taking college-level classes since his freshman year of high school. During his junior year, he completed all of the college required for his Associates of Science degree from the College of Southern Idaho (CSI).

He graduated from CSI in May of 2020. He could have graduated a year early from Canyon Ridge High School, but he wanted to continue playing sports and taking advanced-level science and math classes. Daniel enjoys math and plans to major in Physics at BYU, Provo, after completing a church mission.

This May, Daniel will graduate from Canyon Ridge High School with his STEM diploma and a GPA of 3.95. When Daniel is not in class or studying, he is busy enjoying the outdoors. He has been on the Cross Country team for six years (since 6th grade). He has raced mountain bikes for six years and has gone to the state competition five times. He is a past president of the Ultimate Frisbee team.

Daniel earned the rank of Eagle Scout with the Boy Scouts of America, where he did countless service projects in our community. He is a member of the CRHS National Honor Society and a member of the Phi Theta Kappa chapter at the CSI. This is in addition to completing ground school toward his pilot's license, and earning an associate's degree at CSI.

