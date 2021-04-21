Colton Rasmussen - Twin Falls High School

Nominated By Counselor Griselda Escobedo

Colton will be graduating with 56 Dual Credit & will just need 10 credits for his associates in Animal Science.

He also has been actively involved in the community by volunteering at the local soup kitchen when he has time outside his school sports and activities. Colton has participated in football and track all through high school, and was part of the 4x4 team placed 3rd at state in 2019. I have know Colton since he was in Kindergarten and he has always been a kind, hard working, coaches dream, team player and intelligent. He has always been willing to help out his peers and also helps his family with anything they need.

Colton is very self disciplined in his academic, work, and personal goals. Last Spring he was very disappointed to not have a track season due to Covid. Colton has trained so hard both nutritionally and athletically to be at peak performance for track season because he goal was to have his best track season yet and get scouted for college track scholarship.

Since that didn't happen, he is still hopeful he gets a track scholarship, however now is also looking at attending University of Idaho to pursue his Animal Science Degree. Colton is such a great person both in school and community.

