Clara Gerratt - Burley High School

Clara Gerratt is a senior at Burley High School. She is a participant in her school’s clubs including Business Professionals of America (BPA), the National Honors Society, and Leo’s Club, an organization based on service and of which Clara is the president. Clara’s favorite memories of her time in high school include going to the State competitions for Business Professionals of America. She placed fifth and first in two events at State last year and qualified to compete at the National level. Clara has enjoyed playing tennis at Burley High School the past three years and plans to play again this year. She is currently working towards becoming a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) at Cassia Regional Technical Center. She is excited to discover if nursing is the direction she wants to take when choosing her major.