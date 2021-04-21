Brinley Solosabal - Twin Falls High School

Nominated By Counselor Griselda Escobedo

Brinley Solosabal has been actively involved in all things high school from challenging herself academically to lettering in multiple sports. Brinley has been playing Volleyball and softball since her 9th grade year and has excelled.

One of the nicest things I have seen from Brinley was seeing the fruition of her senior project which was raising money for breast cancer research and donating the monies to two local women currently fighting their own cancer battles.

Brinley tends to be on the quiet side so doesn't shine the spot light on herself. But it is apparent that she is truly a hard worker and will excel in all her goals.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0