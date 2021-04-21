 Skip to main content
Azucena Madera - Minico High School
Azucena Madera - Minico High School

Nominated By Counselor John Kontos

Azucena is a senior who is planning on studying International Business at Boise State after she graduates from high school. When she graduates from high school she will have also earned her Associate's Degree from CSI. This achievement makes her the first person in her family to graduate from college.

She has been very active while at Minico having been a member of the Science Club and Dance team all four years. She taught a dance to the West Minico Middle School Dance team. She's done FCCLA for two years, Tennis for two years, track for one year and she's the Public Relations rep for this year's student council.

She has been awarded a Presidential Scholarship to BSU. Throughout the past year she has assisted in disinfecting the pews at her church and has assisted in fundraisers that the church has held.

