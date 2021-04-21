 Skip to main content
Aspen Stinemates - Wendell High School
Aspen Stinemates - Wendell High School

Aspen Stinemates

Nominated By Counselor Teri Webberley

Aspen is one of our valedictorians. She has taken many honors and dual credit courses as she prepares for a career in nursing. She plans on attending ISU next fall. Her first love is rodeo. She even incorporated it into her senior project by planning a rodeo event to raise money for cancer research.

Award/accomplishments: Principal's Award of Excellence, lettered in basketball and volleyball the last 3 years, National Honor Society secretary, twice voted as most inspirational on her volleyball team, student body vice president, 5th District High School Rodeo secretary, 3-time High School Rodeo state qualifier, Sheridan Swenson Memorial Award, and 2-time class Trojan pride award.

