Aspen Stinemates - Wendell High School

Nominated By Counselor Teri Webberley
Aspen is one of our valedictorians. She has taken many honors and dual credit courses as she prepares for a career in nursing. She plans on attending ISU next fall. Her first love is rodeo. She even incorporated it into her senior project by planning a rodeo event to raise money for cancer research.
Award/accomplishments: Principal's Award of Excellence, lettered in basketball and volleyball the last 3 years, National Honor Society secretary, twice voted as most inspirational on her volleyball team, student body vice president, 5th District High School Rodeo secretary, 3-time High School Rodeo state qualifier, Sheridan Swenson Memorial Award, and 2-time class Trojan pride award.