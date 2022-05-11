Stacey Hillman

Nomination: Stacey is one of the hardest working nurses that I know. She works in the challenging field of home health and hospice where she spends countless hours in the homes of strangers during some of the hardest times of their lives as they are caring for their family members through serious illnesses and the dying process at the end of life. She sacrifices her time with her own family so that others may find comfort during their darkest days. She truly is a gift to her community and is so appreciated.

Current Employer: Horizon Home Health and Hospice

Career History: I have done Home Health and Hospice for about 8 years which has been the majority of my nursing career.

Why did you decide to become a nurse? I had wanted to be a nurse since I was a little girl, mainly to help people and their families

How many years have you been in nursing? 11 years

What makes you unique from other nurses? I’m not sure I’m necessarily unique, I’m a hard worker and I really love what I do.

What is the most rewarding part of being a nurse? The relationships you build with your coworkers, as well as the friendships with your patients and families. I always continue to learn, and I learn something new from every one of my patients, and I’m so grateful for that.

Why did you go into your field of nursing? I love to educate, and I love the flexibility of home health. I really enjoy the balance of home health and hospice, and being present, compassionate and understanding when needed.

