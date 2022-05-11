Sharon Benally

Nomination: Sharon works in Cassia Regional Medical Hospital. She has been a nurse for almost 20 years. Although working through the pandemic has been difficult she has continued to provide great healthcare. When she's not super-women-nurse she enjoys traveling. While out on trips, she always makes sure she has hygiene bags packed to share with the homeless. She is a graduate of College of Southern Idaho and Boise State University. She's loving, caring, and fun! She's a mother of 3 beautiful daughters and has lived in Idaho for almost 30 years.

Current Employer:

Cassia Regional Hospital

Career History: Worked as a certified nurse assistant until 2002. From 2002 until now, I worked as a registered nurse and do not plan to stop.

Achievements: Not enough room to list them all. (Teehee!) My greatest achievement is discharging a patient home with a smiling face and content with his nursing care he/she received from me.

Why did you decide to become a nurse? When I was young, I remember my grandparents conversing about my aunt graduating from nursing school and my dream was to be a nurse like her.

How many years have you been in nursing? 21 years and still going.

What makes you unique from other nurses? I am a practical joker and love to make people laugh. Laughter is the best medicine!

What is the most rewarding part of being a nurse? When discharging a patient and receiving a warm hug, a meaningful handshake, high five or fist punch from the patient right before they get into their vehicle.

Why did you go into your field of nursing? Money!! (Haha) I have many reasons... One day I will be able to get it all down on paper.

