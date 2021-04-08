Samanthia (Sammy) Warren

Sammy Warren has been a friend for many years and is always giving. She gives to her friends and her patients every day. She made over 2000 masks when the need arose and also got others involved in helping at her office. She goes above and beyond with her patients trying to help them navigate their mental health issues. She is always willing to donate to a cause or crocheting something that can be sold or raffled off.
I can't say enough about her kind heart, willingness to help anyone and doing it all with a great smile.