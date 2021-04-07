Ryann Sharp

Ryann was a dedicated COVID nurse while having a brand-new baby at home and while some would have tried to get out of that duty she rose to the occasion. Ryann has kept her head and spirits high all the while knowing the risk but waiting oh so patiently for the reward. She endured the routine of coming home during shutdowns and completely sanitize before being able to greet her family or see the faces she was working so hard to get home to.
Nursing has been in her blood and family for years and she never batted an eye knowing that being a nurse was what she was destined to be. Ryann pushed through 2020 knowing 2021 would be full of good and that good would prevail. Through the thick of it she kept pushing and I would not want anyone else by my bedside on any occasion.