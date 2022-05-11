Raemi Nolevanko

Nomination: The Employee Health Nurse has been an unsung hero throughout the pandemic through the behind the scenes efforts they have made to lead work improving the safety of the workplace and virus management. Oftentimes the work required of the Employee Health nurse is not popular as they are often the messengers of operational decisions that may contradict people's personal opinion or belief. Raemi has lead a team of nurses throughout the entire pandemic giving selflessly of her time and expertise to help move our organization through the pandemic. She has brought a strong public health background to the Employee Health role, an expertise that has proved invaluable throughout the pandemic. She has provided guidance and leadership not only to our own team but has shared her knowledge and passion with other departments within our health system. Raemi's care and compassion for her team members and her colleagues across our system have been instrumental in delivering to the needs of each. The sacrifice has included many hours managing contact tracing investigations, being the voice Employee Health in system forums, one on one conversations with scared and nervous employees, difficult conversations with employees who may not agree with the policies the organization has put forth, endless hours contributing to workflow and process development, providing subject matter expertise, helping stand up and manage a return to work program to safely return people to the workplace and the list goes on. All of this done with zero complaints as she has lost time away from her family and loved ones, something she'll never recoup, but that's the kind of person Raemi is. Sheer passion and willingness to sacrifice for the greater good of our community.

Current Employer:

St. Luke’s Employee Health/Occupational Health

Career History:

Prior to joining the Occupational Health team as their lead RN, I worked on the Surgical Inpatient floor. Prior to that I spent 10 years in public health working as an epidemiologist and microbiologist.

Achievements: Associate of Natural Science, Bachelor of Science in Biology, Associate of Science in Nursing (Magna Cum Laude)

Why did you decide to become a nurse? I wanted an opportunity to do more for my patients, and I have always had a calling to help serve the underserved. I wanted to take my background in public health and pair it with nursing so I could offer the most holistic approach for my patients, their families, and the communities they live in.

How many years have you been in nursing? I have been a nurse for 5 years, but I have known I wanted to be a nurse for over 20 years.

What makes you unique from other nurses? I am unique from other nurses because I built my career in the foundations of nursing, and then became a nurse as part of my professional development. This unique approach allows me to bring another level of care and service to those I have the honor of helping.

What is the most rewarding part of being a nurse? My favorite and most rewarding aspect of nursing is being able to help my patients understand through education and overcome through a sound plan. I enjoy meeting my patients where they are and helping them get to where they want to be.

Why did you go into your field of nursing? The Occupational Health realm allows me to put my two passions together: communicable disease management and nursing. The patients in this discipline are incredible, as well. I get to help people prepare for new jobs safely and ensure they stay healthy so that every opportunity is available to them in the workplace and at home, after they clock out. There is nothing better than caring for the nurses and healthcare workers that care for our patients!

Any additional information: I am currently working on my Master’s Degree in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner track and will graduate in December 2022 with my MSN-FNP.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0