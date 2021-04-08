 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nikkita Starley
0 comments

Nikkita Starley

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Nikkita Starley

Nikkita Starley is the most dedicated nurse I know.  When COVID threatened her job as a nurse in the GI dept. at St Luke's she willingly reassigned to the COVID tent and tested people for months in often horrible weather conditions. 

She is a beautiful wife and mother of two and is expecting her third daughter.  She often runs on little to no sleep but somehow is always kind and sweet and easy to be around.   She will go the extra mile for co workers and for patients.  Some of her best friends are people she works with because she is so dedicated to her job as a nurse and she has such a great work ethic. 

She is just as beautiful inside as she is on the outside.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tammy Smith

Tammy Smith

Tammy Smith works at.....copy text and image from Second Street information for the story. The nurse profile pic can be added as a child asset…

Ryann Sharp
Nurses

Ryann Sharp

Ryann was a dedicated COVID nurse while having a brand-new baby at home and while some would have tried to get out of that duty she rose to th…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News