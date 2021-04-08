Nikkita Starley is the most dedicated nurse I know. When COVID threatened her job as a nurse in the GI dept. at St Luke's she willingly reassigned to the COVID tent and tested people for months in often horrible weather conditions.

She is a beautiful wife and mother of two and is expecting her third daughter. She often runs on little to no sleep but somehow is always kind and sweet and easy to be around. She will go the extra mile for co workers and for patients. Some of her best friends are people she works with because she is so dedicated to her job as a nurse and she has such a great work ethic.