Nomination: Lori Bellamy is the school nurse for the Gooding School District. She also teaches three classes at Gooding High School in order for students to become a CNA while attending high school. She also teaches night classes for CSI. Her days are busy as she helps students with special needs, diabetes, and food allergies, just to name a few. Plus, with these past couple of years with COVID she has helped the students and staff manage these stressful times. Students also see the school nurse for tummy aches and Lori takes the time to talk with each student. She sometimes learns that those tummy aches are due to the student worried about what is going on at home. Lori also takes time to answer staff questions.

Gooding Joint School District

41 Years as a Nurse. Worked in Acute care: Med/Surg, Nephrology, ER, Surgery, and Post-Surgical Trauma. Director of Nurses both for acute and long-term care. Home health and for the past 21 years I have been the school nurse for the Gooding School District. The past 5 years of that 21 years I have also taught the Health Science Classes with include Health Occupations, Medical Terminology and Certified Nursing Assistant.

Why did you decide to become a nurse? My Senior year of High School, I was considering being either a Math Teacher or a Nurse. At that time there was an over abundance of Teachers and Nurses were so in demand, they were forgiving student loans as long as you work as a nurse. So, I decided to go into nursing.

41 Years

What makes you unique from other nurses? I do not feel like I am unique. There are many outstanding Nurses in this Profession

What is the most rewarding part of being a nurse? When people thank you for helping them to improve their lives

Why did you go into your field of nursing? I went into school nursing so I could be on the same schedule as my children. It does not pay as well as other nursing professions, but it provides a better lifestyle. I stayed in school nursing because I loved working with the kids.

I am retiring after this school year.

