Kassidy Moon
First of all, she is awesome with patients!! Her patients say the nice things about her!! She is co-worker of mine and I am so proud to work next to her as a nurse. Whenever I need help or have questions, she is willing to stop what she is doing to help me or anyone else on the floor.

She never judges anyone for the help they might need!! She comes to work with the best positive attitude and even when disaster hits, she is there to be everyone's hero. She is so awesome with reassuring you that you are doing a great job!!

You can see that smile behind her mask shining!! I feel so privileged when I get to work next to her on  the floor!!!

