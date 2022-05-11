Kalise Price

Current Employer:

College of Southern Idaho & St. Luke’s Magic Valley

Career History: Idaho Home Health & Hospice, Medical/Surgical & Intensive Care Unit Twin Falls Clinic & Hospital; Neonatal Intensive Care Unit Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center; Medical/Surgical, Cath Lab, Pediatrics, Mother/Baby, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), and Clinical Education St. Luke’s Magic Valley; and Nurse Educator/Administrator College of Southern Idaho.

Achievements: LPN, RN, BSN, MSN-Leadership/Management, DNP-Evidence-Based Practice. I’ve presented at conferences, published, and an Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) Site Visitor.

Why did you decide to become a nurse? I wanted to make difference.

How many years have you been in nursing? 28 years

What makes you unique from other nurses? Not sure, we all have our uniqueness. Perhaps the odds were against me in obtaining an education.

What is the most rewarding part of being a nurse? Emotional reward from caring for patients and student success.

Why did you go into your field of nursing? I wanted to be a labor and delivery nurse. When I interviewed at Magic Valley Regional Medical Center, I was told my personality would fit better in NICU; didn’t really know what that meant at the time, but I was hooked the first time I went to a high-risk delivery. I worked 18 years in NICU nursing until I assumed the nurse administrator role for the RN program at CSI October 2018. I chose nursing education because I wanted to be a part of people’s educational journey to success.

