I had a bad accident in 2018. My car ran over the right side of my body, from my right foot all the way up to and rolled off my shoulder.

Jamie was there immediately to do what needed to be done. I was hurting and so scared. she made me comfortable and calmed me down. I had 8 broken ribs, a lacerated liver and a lung hemothorax. Jamie was professional, kind and caring.

I am so thankful for her care and knowledge. She is amazing!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0