Grace Pereira

Nomination: Grace was a CNA for 11 years, went back to school and has been an RN for three years. She is the Patient Case Manager at Idaho Hospice in Twin Falls. She said, " I love the feeling of helping people at the worst time of their life. I can't fix the disease but I can help make their last days the best experience it can be because death can be a beautiful experience."

Current Employer:

Idaho Home Health and Hospice (Hospice)

Career History:

Idaho Home Health and Hospice 10 years, 8 years as a CNA and 3 years as an RN

Achievements: CNA 2009, CMA 2012 RN 2018

Why did you decide to become a nurse? To provide quality and compassionate care to people at end of life

How many years have you been in nursing? 3 years

What makes you unique from other nurses? I have never waivered in my passion for hospice nursing. When all other nurses strive for the excitement of the ER or the heroism of ICU, I recognized the importance of comfort, peace and resolution at end of life for all patients and their families.

What is the most rewarding part of being a nurse? Being able to bring compassion, beauty and support to patients and their family at end of life and supporting patients in choosing their end of life experience

Why did you go into your field of nursing? To be able to enable patients to have their end of life experience be the way they want it to be regardless of how others feel the experience should be

