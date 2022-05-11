Nomination: Erica Sommer is a compassionate , empathetic nurse who always puts her patients first. She began her career as a CNA graduated then with her BSN and now is about to receive her Masters in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner. She worked in Florida and Washington before returning to the Magic Valley. She has had experience in the Emergency Department, Cardiopulmonary, Oncology, as well as being a float nurse taking her into more aspects of nursing care. Erica was one of the first nurses within the St Luke's Magic Valley System to administer the Covid 19 vaccine! She sees her patients with a smile on her face. Because of her attitude she was nominated and received the prestigious Daisy Award which comes from a patient nomination.

Nursing for Erica is a passion and not just a career.

Current Employer:

St. Luke’s Magic Valley - Cancer Institute

Career History:

• Tallahassee Primary Care Associates

o Infusion and Vaccine Nurse

• Capital Regional Medical Center – Tallahassee

o Emergency Department:

 Staff and Charge Nurse at Critical Access in Quincy, Florida

• St. Luke’s Magic Valley

o Cardiopulmonary

 Staff Nurse and Preceptor

o Clinical Support Team – Float Pool Nurse and Preceptor

 Cardiopulmonary

 Surgical

 Medical

 Jerome Critical Access

• Emergency Department

• Medical Unit

 Intermediate Care Unit

 Emergency Department

 Cancer Center

• Primary RN in Medical Oncology

• Medical Oncology Triage Nurse

o St. Luke’s Covid Vaccine Team

o St. Luke’s Cancer Center

 Medical Oncology Triage Nurse and Preceptor

Achievements: • I received my Associates with Honors in Nursing from the College of Southern Nevada in 2012 (Las Vegas, Nevada)

• I completed my Bachelor of Science with Honors, in Nursing from Grand Canyon University in 2019 (Phoenix, Arizona)

 Will graduate in August of 2022 with Honors from Maryville University with a Master’s in Nursing – Family Nurse Practitioner (St. Louise, Missouri)

 Was the first nurse in the St. Luke’s System nominated for and receive the International Daisy Award for Extraordinary Nurses

 Member of the Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing

 Member of the American Nurses Association

 Member of the Idaho Nurses Association

Why did you decide to become a nurse? The standard answer from most any nurse is always, “because I want to help people.” This is true for me as well, , but for me, it is so much more. For me becoming a nurse, is about making a difference in someone’s life. Being diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at the age 4 is what started my path towards becoming a registered nurse. Being in and out of clinics, meeting with different providers, learning about disease processes, medications, risk factors, and complications became second nature to me. I have met providers and other clinicians who have made both positive, and negative impacts on the management of my disease. I want to be the nurse who is remembered for being the positive change in someone’s life.

How many years have you been in nursing? 9.5 years, but I have been working in medicine for over 20

What makes you unique from other nurses? Since being diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes as a child, I have a unique understanding of the consequences of what some chronic illnesses can cause and can better relate to the patient and family on more of a personal level. Being able to empathize, and say, “yes, I do get it, I do understand,” makes an imprint on the patient and family, and that is what makes me unique from other nurses.

What is the most rewarding part of being a nurse? I think the most rewarding part of being a nurse is making a difference in the lives of patients, their family, other nurses, and any other member of the healthcare team.

Why did you go into your field of nursing? I did not choose to go into the field of Oncology Nursing, it chose me. When Covid first happened in 2020, my physicians did not want me working with Covid patients. At that time, the Cancer Institute needed a Primary Nurse for Susie Doedyns, NP and Chad Hurd, PA. Dagny Bogaard, Clinical Nurse Manager of the Cancer Institute reached out to Amy Bradley, Director of Nursing, Clinical Support Unit, asking if a float nurse was available to help. Amy reached out to me immediately and presented this amazing opportunity, and as soon as I started, I felt at home with the entire Oncology Team at the Cancer Institute. In August of 2021, I was able to take a permanent position as a Medical Oncology Triage Nurse and becoming part of this team has been an incredible experience.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0