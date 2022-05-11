Elyssa Wells

Nomination: I have worked with Elyssa on a very busy Inpatient Medical Unit for the past 5 years. She has such an incredible amount of compassion that she is able to divide between all her patients, leaving none of them short. She functions as a resource to all new staff and is able manage all critical situations well. She is a true advocate for each and every patient and stops at nothing to ensure they have the care they need and deserve. Elyssa serves on multiple committees that function to keep patients and staff safe, and work towards goals to provide better care to our patients. She is the nurse that will always go the extra mile!

Current Employer:

St Luke's Magic Valley Inpatient Medical

Career History: I have worked on the medical floor as an RN for five years. Prior to becoming a nurse I worked as a CNA for 8 years with the geriatric population.

Achievements: Bachelors of Nursing

Why did you decide to become a nurse? I chose to become a nurse because I want to be a part of patient culture change, I wholeheartedly believe that patients need to have an active role in their care to live their best life. It is the nursing staff who are at bedside and able to connect the patient to the right resources, work on educating the patient as well as bridge the communication gap between providers and patients. Empowering patients to care for themselves through their own understanding of health is the only way we will make headway in creating a healthier community.

How many years have you been in nursing? 5 years

What makes you unique from other nurses? I recognize the patients I see are in some of the toughest times of their lives. I strive to build a patient nurse relationship to connect with them, so they feel heard and understood in even the most difficult of times.

What is the most rewarding part of being a nurse? I truly enjoy getting to know the patients in the small moments. Working night shift, I get quieter one on one with the patients, I do not have to compete for the patient’s time with the various therapists, doctors, procedures and so forth like the day shift nurse. I treasure the stories patients share during those quiet lonely hours of the night.

Why did you go into your field of nursing? Working as a CNA my passion for people and providing care grew immensely. I always knew I wanted to be in a profession that enabled me to care for others, but it wasn’t until working as a CNA that I realized nursing was where my heart is. Nursing is an amazing career that can take you anywhere your heart desires.

Any additional information: I appreciate all my interprofessional co-workers from the housekeepers, techs, aides, therapies to the physicians etc., the medical field is hard, and it takes a village to make good care possible!

