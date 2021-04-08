Buffy VanSickle

Buffy has made an impact on too many people to name as a nurse. She has been a hospice nurse who understands the process only to well as she cared for her brother, mother, husband and best friend thru cancer and thier death process with her adorable smile and huge heart.

But the reason I nominated Buffy is because she is our full time Registered Nurse at our Assisted Living facilities and we could not do it without her. She works for her residents, families and employees with the happiest of heart. During covid our facilities were hit hard and Buffy not only did her nurse duties but she cooked, cleaned and transported to keep us going. She worked untold amounts of hours and never did she even question it.

She would ask what do we need to get done next? Seriously, its hard to write in words how kind and loving a person she is but what a true happy angel on earth Buffy is. On valentine's day we all arrived to work to find one red rose in a wrap with notes attached with a word she described each of us with. My words for her are ""best nurse ever"" because not just one word can describe this jewel. If you were to ask anyone who knows her they would say without a doubt Buffy is a nurse who has made a difference.

