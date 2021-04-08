Bayleigh Coronado RN works for Heritage Hospice in Twin Falls, Idaho. She has made a huge impact on my husband's and my life as well when she became his nurse in July of 2020. My husband has end stage COPD and lives on oxygen 24-7. She comes to visit him every week and always is happy and bubbly!

My husband is kind of a loner, but Bayleigh has won him over. She treats him with kindness and compassion, and has a genuine concern for him. She includes me in their conversations and asks about me as well.

We are so happy that she is his nurse and she is definitely a first class RN who deserves to be recognized. We are so lucky to have her in our lives at this time. Thank you!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0