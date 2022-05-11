Ashlee Burrows

Nomination: With a smile on her face and armed with a good sense of humor, Ashlee has been a registered nurse on the cardio-pulminary floor of the hospital since graduating from CSI in 2011. As she worked she continued her schooling and earned her Batchelor's degree in Nursing and a Master's degree in Nursing Education.

Ashlee is a kind and thoughtful person. In her duties as a nurse and charge nurse, she takes the time to assist and access her patients to provide the best care possible. She makes herself available to train, mentor and assist other team members as well. She is very knowledgeable and continues to learn to improve her skills and patient care. She is one of members of a group that helped obtain an important stroke certification for the hospital.

I admire her for all she does and what she has endured and experienced during her young career. She's seen people go home healthy again, have life changing events, seen too many deaths of people young and old but has also seen wonderful miracles. She has seen the good and bad come out in people and yet still has the Lord in her heart and the passion for her job.

Outside of work she is a loving daughter, wife, sister, friend and mother of an energetic two year old. She enjoys working in her yard, camping, scrapbooking, jigsaw puzzles and hanging out with friends and family.

Ashlee definitely deserves recognition for the great job she does and wonderful human being she is.

Current Employer: St. Luke’s Magic Valley

Career History: Hired October 2011 on Medical Unit as a Registered Nurse, but was soon moved to Cardiopulmonary where I have been ever since. I did go teach for a short time at the College of Southern Idaho as a nursing instructor as well.

Achievements: I have helped train and mentor many student and graduate nurses, as well as worked in a leadership position as a charge nurse on the Cardiopulmonary floor. For several years, I have been the unit’s Stroke Champion- helping educate nurses in caring for patients who have suffered from strokes. Med-Surg RN Certified

Why did you decide to become a nurse? I have always felt that inner pull and desire to help others, even when I was younger and much more shy. I love connecting with people individually and seeing them progress and heal day-by-day, even sometimes hour-by-hour. I also love the investigative side of healthcare; where you are working alongside other professionals to put together all this information about a patient and come up with solutions to make that person feel better.

How many years have you been in nursing? 10 ½ years

What makes you unique from other nurses? I feel that I can connect with most anybody. You may sometimes hear that so-and-so is grumpy or mean or foul-mouthed. I don’t listen to any of it. I go in meeting any person, inside or outside of work, with a naïve blank slate; no pre-conceived notions or judgements. I have no place to judge others or what they have done in their pasts.

What is the most rewarding part of being a nurse? Finding a special connection with each individual, whether it is a patient or colleague is the favorite part of my day. I sometimes take it as a challenge when someone tells me a patient is having a bad day; I’ll go in, pull up a chair and start up a conversation to find the one thing that we may have in common or the one topic that puts a smile on their face or a spark in their eye. Other times, it is a matter of going into a room, sitting next to a patient or their family member and just being quiet and listening to what they have to say. Some days it is hard to see patients and their families suffer with illness, but knowing that I can bring them an ounce of comfort, even if its just a warm blanket or a small prayer, makes every day going into work worth it.

Why did you go into your field of nursing? I graduated from nursing school not knowing what area of nursing I wanted to go into, but the Cardiopulmonary floor found me. I love all areas about caring for patients with lung, heart, or neurological illnesses. I also love being able to educate patients and other nurses by making complex medical concepts into simple, relatable information that sticks with them and can cause a positive change in their lives.

Any additional information: I am currently applying to become a nurse educator on the Medical Unit at St. Luke’s Magic Valley.

