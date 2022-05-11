Alison Thibault

Nomination:

Alison has been with St. Luke's for 20+ years and I have had the pleasure of working with her for the last 5 years at Dermatology & Mohs Surgery. When Covid broke out in our community Alison was on the front lines daily including weekends working in the tents and anywhere help was needed. Alison takes patient safety very personally. Her dedication to providing a safe and patient centered visit for every patient she comes in contact with is her number one goal everyday. Alison has an amazing ability to calm an anxious patient down and have them smiling and laughing during their entire visit. As the RN lead in our clinic she wears many hats but regardless of her title you will see her doing any job that needs to be done. She has gone on to get her bachelors degree while raising a family, volunteering in our community, and working in a fast paced high stress clinic all while thinking about how to help everyone else. I am so thankful to work with Alison everyday.

Current Employer:

St Luke’s Magic Valley

RN Clinic Lead

St. Luke’s Dermatology and Mohs Surgery

Career History: I began my career as a CNA on the surgical floor and continued to work there after obtaining my RN degree for 14 years. I worked in all capacities on that unit. I have spent the last seven years in the Dermatology and Mohs surgery clinic as the lead RN.

Achievements: BSN winter 2020. Previous Med-Surg certification. My family is truly my greatest achievement.

Why did you decide to become a nurse? I wanted a profession that I could make a difference to those in my community

How many years have you been in nursing? 21

What makes you unique from other nurses? Nursing comes natural to me. I am able to adapt quickly and work well in stressful situations. I also love to pass on the knowledge and skills I have obtained throughout my career.

What is the most rewarding part of being a nurse? I love getting to know my patients and being able to provide them with the care they deserve. I know how difficult it is to have a loved one be a patient and being to able to go the extra mile can make all the difference.

Why did you go into your field of nursing? I truly enjoy and value ambulatory nursing. A great deal of people need help outside of a hospital. My specialty is assisting in the treatment of skin cancer. My team is exemplary and we pride ourselves in the care we give.

Alison Thibault, RN Clinic Lead

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0