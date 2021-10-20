Wright Physical Therapy - Experts in Orthopedic and Sports Physical Therapy

WELCOME TO OUR 2021 VIRTUAL HEALTH FAIR BOOTH!

Wright Physical Therapy was founded in 2008 with the strong belief that optimal healing requires a blend of great character with compassionate competence. Recognizing that a high level mixture of those characteristics results in excellent care, we have expanded over the years to spread our reach to as many as possible. Pain is not your friend. With Wright Physical Therapy skillfully treating your problem, you’ll save time and money, promptly get out of pain and be your best self.

Our clinics provide clean, energetic and uplifting atmospheres for your optimal healing. Wright PT Doctors of Physical Therapy serve a wide range of patients with orthopedic and sports medicine issues to powerfully get you back to your daily activities. We work with you through your injury from start to finish providing a robust home program to prevent the injury from repeating in the future. Our patients often comment on the unique environment that is uplifting, high-skilled and service-oriented, and we wouldn’t have it any other way. We conveniently serve you in our locations throughout the heart of the Magic Valley, Boise and Eastern Idaho.

Because of Wright PT’s fundamental belief that you must diagnose before you prescribe, we are here to listen to you. Wright Physical Therapy has surprised many with our fresh ability to GET TO THE ROOT OF YOUR PAIN, and we look forward to the same for you.

Thank you for visiting our 2021 virtual booth! Below is a special gift for you just for stopping by. If you have any questions or are ready to get to the root of your pain please contact us by visiting www.wrightpt.com or calling any one of our 14 clinics.

Wright Physical therapy’s social mission is to fight for the protection of children and their innocence. For every patient you refer to our clinic, we will be donating $25 to Operation Underground Railroad. Click here to learn more.

We currently have several physical therapy clinics passionately serving across Idaho.

Wright Physical Therapy wants to get to the root of your pain and get you back to doing the things you love.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0